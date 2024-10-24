New abortion documentary shows devastating impact of Texas ban ahead of election

A harrowing new documentary about three Texas women who suffered unspeakable tragedy after they were refused abortions hits theaters Friday, as the battle over reproductive rights looms large ahead of the 2024 election.

Amanda Zurawski, one of five plaintiffs in Zurawski v. State of Texas, speaks in front of the Texas State Capitol in Austin. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Zurawski v. Texas follows Amanda Zurawski, Samantha Casiano, and Austin Dennard through hospitals, courtrooms, and funerals, in the months after the US Supreme Court – filled with judges appointed by Donald Trump – ended federal protections for abortion access.

All three women learned early that their pregnancies were not viable because of severe and uncurable medical problems, but were turned away by doctors who were too afraid to intervene due to the state's highly punitive new laws.

Zurawski went into septic shock after her cervix dilated at just 18 weeks. She spent days fighting for her life in intensive care; damage to her uterus means she is unlikely to be able to get pregnant again.

Casiano was forced to bring her pregnancy to term, despite learning about her fetus' fatal condition at 20 weeks. She watched her newborn daughter gasp for breath for four hours before she died.

Dennard, herself an obstetrician-gynecologist, had to travel to another state for her own abortion, when she learned that the fetus she was carrying was missing parts of its brain and skull, and could not survive.

The women agreed to let cameras follow them as they mounted legal challenges. The film is produced by Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

"Watching what was happening in Texas was devastating," the film's co-director Abbie Perrault told AFP.

"We were just so incredibly moved that through all of the pain that they were experiencing, they were willing to put their faces and names out in public, and really stand up and try to make a change in Texas."