Texas Supreme Court hears case challenging abortion ban for medical emergencies

Austin, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case brought on behalf of some two dozen women who were denied abortions even though they had serious – in some cases life-threatening – complications with their pregnancies.

Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Molly Duane speaks at a press conference on the Zurawski v. State of Texas lawsuit outside the Texas Supreme Court in Austin on November 28, 2023. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The lawsuit, filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights in March, argues that the way medical exceptions are defined under the conservative state's abortion restrictions is confusing, stoking fear among doctors and causing a "health crisis."



"While there is technically a medical exception to the bans, no one knows what it means," argued Molly Duane, the group's attorney, adding that "physicians are terrified" to grant one.

In August a lower court found in favor of the plaintiffs, confirming the women should have received abortion care.

But the Texas Attorney General's office immediately filed an appeal, staying Judge Jessica Mangrum's temporary order, which said doctors can use their own medical judgment to determine when to terminate pregnancies in such situations.

The fate of Mangrum's order is now up to the Texas Supreme Court, made up of elected judges who serve six-year terms.

All its members are currently Republicans.

The court could decide to throw the original case out, ending it before a trial on merits is set to proceed in March 2024. Or they could allow the case to proceed with or without the near-total ban blocked. A decision isn't expected for at least several weeks.