Inter-American human rights body hears damning testimony on US abortion restrictions: "Women deserve better"

Kiersten Hogan testifies before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on her personal experience seeking reproductive health care after Texas enacted its six-week abortion ban. © Screenshot/YouTube/oasoea english2

The session, requested by more than a dozen civil society organizations, shone a light on the devastating impacts of the Supreme Court's June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.



Recognized as an international human right, reproductive health care access in the US has now been largely relegated to state governments, which have the ability to outlaw abortion at any stage of pregnancy. The move led to passage of a string of anti-abortion measures in states around the country.

Lack of clarity around these new laws has created a climate of fear and confusion for patients and providers. The trauma that can result was palpable in the testimony of Kiersten Hogan, who shared her own post-Roe v. Wade experience in a Texas hospital before the IACHR.

Hogan said she was living in Oklahoma in June 2021 when she learned she was pregnant. She packed her bags and fled to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in order to escape her abusive partner, who wanted her to abort the child.

When Hogan's water broke early, she woke up in pain and sought hospital care – just weeks after Texas' fetal heartbeat law took effect. She was diagnosed with cervical insufficiency. It was too late for treatment, yet she was told she could be accused of trying to kill her baby if she left the hospital.

Hogan eventually gave birth to a stillborn son and was discharged with a note saying she could return to work the following day – as if nothing had happened.

"Texas law caused me to be detained against my will for five days and to be treated like a criminal, all during the most traumatic and heartbreaking experience of my life," Hogan recalled to the commission.

"It is unfair that there is no mechanism to hold the state of Texas accountable for what happened to me," she continued. "Women deserve better. This shouldn't happen to anyone, no matter who they are or where they live."