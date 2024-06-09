Will Amarillo be the latest Texas town to close roads to abortion-seekers?

Amarillo, Texas - Abortion is mostly illegal statewide in Texas , but residents in the city of Amarillo want to go a step further – banning even the use of the city's roads by people seeking the procedure elsewhere.

John Barrett (l.), a conservative Amarillo resident, and Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn initiative, talk during a city council session where they requested authorities to allow civil suits against those who transport or help someone looking for an abortion using the city roads. © Moisés ÁVILA / AFP

Dismissed as grandstanding and extremist by critics, such laws are legally dubious and almost impossible to enforce – yet that hasn't stopped their proliferation in Republican-run states.



The highways passing through Amarillo connect Texas with New Mexico, Colorado, and Kansas, where abortion is still legal.

"We're experiencing all these horrors, like abortion trafficking," Mark Lee Dickson, the founder of the group Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, told AFP.

The term "sanctuary city" typically refers to liberal towns that offer certain protections for undocumented immigrants – but is increasingly being used by conservatives seeking to restrict abortion rights at the local level.

Some cities have voted to outlaw abortion within city limits, even if the state they're located in already prohibits the procedure.

Such is the fractured landscape since a 2022 Supreme Court decision overturned the federal right to an abortion, leaving individual states to draw up their own regulations.

Texas, the country's second-most populous state, has one of the strictest bans, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Medical exceptions taking into account the mother's health have been challenged in court as being too vague after doctors – afraid of going to prison – refused to perform the procedure even when their patients faced life-threatening conditions.

Still, Dickson said, there are "loopholes" that need to be closed.

"There's an unborn child that is being taken against her will across state lines to be murdered. Abortion is murder," the 38-year-old told AFP.