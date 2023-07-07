OceanGate shuts down operations after Titan sub disaster

Everett, Washington - OceanGate, the company behind the Titan submersible that imploded last month, has confirmed it has stopped all operations.

OceanGate, the company that operated the Titan submersible that imploded near the Titanic wreck, has suspended all operations. © JASON REDMOND / AFP

The deep-sea vessel was on an expedition to the Titanic wreckage around 430 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, when it lost contact with the tour operator an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent, with the vessel reported missing eight hours after communication was lost.



After days of searching, wreckage from the submersible was recovered from the ocean floor near the Titanic after the implosion, which killed all five people on board.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood died alongside OceanGate Expeditions' chief executive Stockton Rush and Frenchman Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The company has now posted a message on its website saying: "OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations."