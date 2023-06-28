Canada wildfires are bringing more unhealthy air to North America

Chicago, Illinois - Smoke from Canada's wildfires was wreaking havoc on air quality across Ontario and a dozen US states Wednesday, with monitors warning of very unhealthy or emergency conditions facing millions of people, particularly in Detroit and Chicago.

Wildfires in Canada have been raging, leading additional unhealthy smoke to float into US cities. © REUTERS

Alerts were issued from Ontario, northern Minnesota, and Michigan across to New York and down to the southeastern states of North Carolina and Georgia, the latest dangerous air conditions in much of North America's Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The air quality alerts come as much of the US South and Midwest wilts under a brutal heat wave that is affecting millions, with the National Weather Service issuing a heat index forecast as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius) Wednesday in northern and central Texas.

Chicago, whose metropolitan area is home to more than nine million people, posted a "very unhealthy" air quality index of 215 early Wednesday, the US Environmental Protection Agency said on its AirNow app.

US President Joe Biden's Air Force One touched down in Chicago Wednesday "through a thick layer of smoke and haze," according to a White House pool report ahead of an economic speech there.

While the Detroit area, with 4.3 million people, recorded the nation's worst air quality with an AQI touching 306 or "hazardous."

An AQI of 301 or above reflects "emergency conditions" that are likely to affect everyone, according to the EPA.

Across the Detroit River, the Canadian city of Windsor, Ontario showed an AQI of 238, according to IQAir, while Toronto – the country's biggest city – was ranked the sixth-worst for air quality in a major city globally at an AQI of 124.