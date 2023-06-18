How to celebrate the summer solstice according to your zodiac sign
The summer solstice is just around the corner! This horoscope can help you celebrate in the exactly right way according to your zodiac sign.
Each and every zodiac sign should celebrate the longest day of sunshine! The summer solstice is on June 21.
All hail the first official day of summer and the beginning of Cancer season!
Like our ancestors of the past, we should take a beat to celebrate the changing of the seasons and usher it in with some kind of festive action.
Astrology can help you salute the Sun on this glorious day in exactly the right way.
May your summer be full of all the love and excitement you crave.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Put flowers in your hair and wave your arms around like you just don’t care!
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Watch the sun go down and while munching on chips or something more befitting the beauty of the earth. Think berries.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20):
Invite everyone you know and party like there’s no tomorrow. Summer's finally here! Grab a beer.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Drink a bottle of something with your buddy, while you contemplate how the earth revolves around the sun. What is existence anyway?
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
It’s bonfire time! Make one that burns as bright as you.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Forget to celebrate. The summer solstice is just another day with a slightly longer sunset, anyway.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Mourn the dying of the light. Scream, shout, and worry about the coming of winter – more than a few months too early.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Find someone to kiss, preferably a stranger that enthusiastically says, "yaaaaas."
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Run around like a wild animal and dare to let yourself squeal with delight.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Do as many sun salutations as you can before your arms give out.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Ignore the silly pagan holiday and turn on Netflix. Take today to chill.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Sing You Are My Sunshine at the top of your lungs. The sun deserves to be loved.
Happy summer solstice!
Cover photo: 123rf/choat