American hostage Omer Neutra was actually killed on October 7, Israel says

Gaza - The Israeli military announced on Monday that Omer Maxim Neutra, an American-Israeli citizen who was believed to be held captive by Hamas in Gaza, was actually killed in the October 7 attacks.

The Israeli military recently announced that an American-Israeli citizen, who was believed to be held hostage in Gaza, was killed on October 7, 2023. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

According to CNN, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that Neutra (21), who was serving as a tank platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces, "fell in a heroic battle near Nir Oz."

Nir Oz is a small community in southern Israel, and was one of the first hit by Hamas on October 7, with one in four residents being either murdered or kidnapped.

Neutra's tank was attacked that day, and he and three other soldiers – Sgt. Shaked Dahan, Sgt. Nimrod Cohen, and Sgt. Oz Daniel – were captured by Hamas terrorists.

The announcement comes as Neutra was believed to be alive for the past 14 months, with his parents Ronen and Orna Neutra aggressively advocating for his release.

He is now one of the four American hostages that have been killed out of the seven being held in Gaza.

In a statement shared on Monday, President Joe Biden said he was "devastated and outraged" by the news, and called on the nation to join Neutra's parents "in grieving this tragic loss."