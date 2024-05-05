Annual antisemitism report finds worst outbreak since World War II

In the seven months following Hamas' shocking attack on Israel , the world has seen the worst outbreak of antisemitism since World War II, an annual report released on Sunday said.

People attend the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) annual conference on fighting antisemitism on March 07, 2024 in New York City. © Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

If this trend continues, Jews in many countries will no longer be able to live their identity in safety and freedom, according to the report by the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in the US.



Last year, for example, there was an average of around three bomb threats per day against synagogues and Jewish institutions in the United States.

"The year is not 1938, not even 1933," said Professor Uriya Shavit.

"Yet if current trends continue, the curtain will descend on the ability to lead Jewish lives in the West – to wear a Star of David, attend synagogues and community centers, send kids to Jewish schools, frequent a Jewish club on campus, or speak Hebrew."

Antisemitism had been steadily increasing in the months and years leading up to the massacres by Hamas and other Palestinian extremist groups, the report notes, but "October 7 helped spread a fire that was already out of control."