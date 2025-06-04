BBC slaps down White House after it criticized coverage of Israel's Gaza aid center massacre

London UK - The BBC Wednesday defended its reporting on Israel's massacre of Palestinians near a US-backed aid center in Gaza , after the White House accused the network of taking "the word of Hamas."

The BBC shot down criticism of its coverage of massacres committed by Israeli forces near aid distribution centers. © REUTERS

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli gunfire killed at least 31 people on Sunday near an aid center run by the US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Though the Israeli military and the organizations denied troops had fired on civilians in or around the center, witnesses, first responders, and doctors who treated victims say otherwise.

Responding to a question about the incident, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday the BBC had to "correct and take down" its story about the incident.

"The administration is aware of those reports and we are currently looking into the veracity of them because, unfortunately, unlike some in the media, we don't take the word of Hamas with total truth," she said.

"We like to look into it when they speak, unlike the BBC, who had multiple headlines," she said, citing stories that gave different death tolls.

"And then, oh, wait, they had to correct and take down their entire story, saying 'We reviewed the footage and couldn't find any evidence of anything."

But the BBC said the White House claims were false and that it had not removed its story.

"The claim the BBC took down a story after reviewing footage is completely wrong. We did not remove any story and we stand by our journalism," it said in a statement.

It said headlines giving varying death tolls were "totally normal" journalistic practice due to the story being "updated throughout the day with the latest fatality figures as they came in from various sources."