Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians near US-backed aid center as UN slams war crimes

Rafah, Gaza - Israeli forces committed yet another massacre of starving Palestinians gathering to receive aid at a distribution center run by a US-backed organization in Gaza, killing at least 27 people on Tuesday.

The UN human rights chief condemned such attacks as a "breach of international law and a war crime," after a similar shooting in Rafah on Sunday killed and wounded scores of Palestinians.

"Twenty-seven people were killed and more than 90 injured in the massacre targeting civilians who were waiting for American aid in the Al-Alam area of Rafah," said civil defense spokesperson Mahmud Bassal, who earlier told AFP the deaths occurred "when Israeli forces opened fire with tanks and drones".

The Al-Alam roundabout is a little over half a mile from an aid center run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a shadowy a group that Israel has worked with to weaponize aid distribution in the territory, according to experts.

The UN and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with the GHF, saying it contravenes humanitarian principles and appears designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

Israel justified its latest act of mass killing by saying a crowd was moving towards the aid center when troops saw them "deviating from the designated access routes."