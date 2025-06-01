Israel accused of latest horrific massacre in Gaza after "absolute carnage" at US-backed aid center

Rafah, Gaza - Israeli forces killed at least 31 Palestinians near a US-backed aid distribution site in Gaza on Sunday, according to witnesses and the territory's civil defense agency.

Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinians after opening fire on starving people waiting for aid at a US-backed distribution center, local authorities said. © AFP

Israel has faced growing condemnation and accusations of genocide over the famine and mass killing it is subjecting more than two million Palestinians in Gaza, with full US backing.

To ease international pressure, a shadowy US organization has been put in charge of distributing what experts have described as a meager amount of aid, bypassing the longstanding UN-led system.

The opaque Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has been accused of weaponizing aid by forcing Palestinians to travel long distances, corralling them in humiliating conditions, and collaborating with Israel to surveilling them.

Its own executive director Jake Wood – an ex-US Marine – quit last week, saying the project could not adhere to humanitarian principles.

On Sunday, the chaotic scenes already typical for GHC distribution centers turned deadly as Israeli soldiers reportedly opened fire on people gathered to collect aid in Rafah, killing 31 and injuring more than 176, according to Gaza civil defense spokesperson Mahmud Bassal.

AFP images showed Palestinians transporting bodies on donkey carts near the aid point as others carried away boxes and bags of supplies under the early-morning sun.

Abdullah Barbakh, a 58-year-old Palestinian man, described the horrific events.

"The army opened fire from drones and tanks," he said. "I don't understand why they call people to the aid centers and then open fire on them."