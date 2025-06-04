US-backed Gaza aid centers to close temporarily after Israel opens fire in horrific massacre

Gaza - Aid centers in hunger-wracked Gaza will temporarily close on Wednesday, a controversial US-backed agency said, with the Israeli army warning roads leading to distribution stations "are considered combat zones."

A boy carries a box of relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as displaced Palestinians return from an aid distribution center in the central Gaza Strip. © Eyad BABA / AFP

Israel killed 27 people in southern Gaza on Tuesday when its troops opened fire near one of the centers operated by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Israel has slightly eased its blockade of the Palestinian enclave, but the UN has said the entire population remains at risk of famine.

The UN Security Council will vote Wednesday on a resolution calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza, a measure expected to be vetoed by the US.

The GHF said its "distribution centers will be closed for renovation, reorganization and efficiency improvement work" on Wednesday and would resume operations on Thursday.

The Israeli army, which confirmed the temporary closure, warned against traveling "on roads leading to the distribution centers, which are considered combat zones."

The GHF, officially a private effort with opaque funding, began operations a week ago, but the UN and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with it over concerns it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

Following Tuesday's deadly incident near one of GHF's centers, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres decried the killing of Palestinians seeking food aid as "unacceptable."

Israeli authorities and the GHF – which uses contracted US security – have denied allegations that the Israeli army shot at civilians rushing to pick up aid packages at GHF sites. The Israeli army has said the incident is under investigation.