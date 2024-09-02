Biden and Harris to meet US negotiating team on Gaza hostage deal

Washington DC - President Joe Biden will sit down on Monday with US negotiators pushing for an Israel-Hamas hostage-release deal, the White House said, after the deaths of six captives in Gaza , including an American citizen.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are due to meet with negotiators for a temporary ceasefire-hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. © Collage: REUTERS

Biden's official schedule was revised to make time for the White House meeting, which will also be attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running to succeed him in November's presidential election.



A statement announcing Biden's updated schedule said he and Harris would meet Monday "with the U.S. hostage deal negotiating team following the murder of American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages by Hamas on Saturday, and discuss efforts to drive towards a deal that secures the release of the remaining hostages."

The US, along with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar, has spent months pushing for a hostage-prisoner exchange and ceasefire in Israel's all-out assault on Gaza.

But the Biden-Harris administration has rejected mounting demands for an arms embargo on Israel – which many Americans say is the best way to secure a ceasefire.

Instead, the White House has continued to send lethal weapons to Israel, including approving another $20 billion in arms and military equipment just last month.