Biden confirms body of Israeli-American hostage among those recovered from Gaza

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said Saturday that the body of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among six recovered in Gaza by Israeli forces.

"Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas," Biden said in a statement.



"We have now confirmed that one of the hostages... was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin," the president added.

The 23-year-old was among 251 hostages seized during the October 7 attack on southern Israel by Palestinian militants.

Around 100 hostages remain in captivity, dozens of whom the Israeli military says are dead.

The parents of Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted from the Supernova music festival, addressed delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month and had been among those demanding a ceasefire deal that would lead to his release.

The other five hostages whose bodies were recovered were identified as Carmel Gat, who was taken from a kibbutz community near the Gaza border, and Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Ori Danino, and Alexander Lobanov.

Biden said he was "still optimistic" that a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal can be reached.

"It's time this war ended", the president, who has staunchly backed the Israeli war effort, told reporters.]

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has refused any deal that would lead to a permanent end to the war, while the US has so far not applied any significant pressure to alter the hardline stance.