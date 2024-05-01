Blinken visits Gaza border crossing near Rafah to check aid delivery

Kerem Shalom, Israel - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday toured a key Gaza border crossing for a first-hand look at aid shipments, after calling on Israel to do more to help the war-ravaged territory.

Blinken traveled to Kerem Shalom, an Israeli entry point into Gaza a few miles from the southern city of Rafah, where he saw dozens of trucks waiting to enter – as well as several Israeli military tanks parked nearby.



Blinken, who was escorted by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, did not immediately speak to reporters.

However, aides said Blinken raised concerns about the rate of aid entering the Palestinian territory during a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After the visit, Gallant said in a statement that the pair "discussed the issue of how to expand humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which would also allow for the expansion of the operational effort," referring to Israel's combat operations.

While at the crossing, Blinken walked around 10 trucks in the process of being inspected by Israeli soldiers.

Speaking the day before in Jordan, the top US diplomat said there had been "real and important progress [on aid,] but more still needs to be done."

He has previously called for Israel to do more to ensure the quick passage of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of impending famine.

Measures that Israel can take, Blinken said earlier, included drawing up a list of goods that would not be subject to arbitrary denial and clearing more drivers to enter the Gaza Strip.