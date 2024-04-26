Columbia University drops deadline for dismantling Gaza Solidarity Encampment

New York, New York - Columbia University backed off late Thursday from an overnight deadline for pro-Palestinian protesters to abandon their Gaza Solidarity Encampment there as more college campuses in the United States sought to prevent occupations from taking hold.

Columbia University students participate in an ongoing Gaza Solidarity Encampment on their campus following last week's arrest of more than 100 protesters. © STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Police have carried out large-scale arrests in universities across the country, at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse protests over Israel's assault on Gaza.



The office of New York-based Columbia University president Minouche Shafik issued a statement at 11:07 PM retreating from a midnight deadline to dismantle a large tent camp with around 200 students.

"The talks have shown progress and are continuing as planned," the statement said. "We have our demands; they have theirs."

The statement denied that New York City police were invited on the campus. "This rumor is false," it said.

A student, identifying herself only as Mimi, told AFP she had been at the camp for seven days. "They call us terrorists, they call us violent. But... they're the ones that called in the police when students were sitting in a circle," she said.

"The police are the ones with guns, the police are the ones with tasers, we only have our voices."