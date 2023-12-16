Columbia University sees Israel-Gaza war protests rock "highly charged" New York City campus

New York, New York – Since the eruption of the Israel-Gaza war , New York's Columbia University has been gripped by divisions over the conflict and rancor over where free speech ends and hatred begins.

Protesters outside Columbia University held a rally last month in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. © REUTERS

Noisy campus protests in Manhattan's Morningside Heights have become regular events, with hundreds of students, some wearing keffiyeh headscarves and flying the distinctive Palestinian colors, calling for an end to the fighting in Gaza.

Aiming to eliminate Hamas after it attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians and taking hostages, Israel launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza that has killed 18,787, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," chant some students, invoking the controversial call that some claim calls for Israel's destruction. Others take it as a demand for Palestinians to be liberated from occupation.

Nearby, a small group of pro-Israeli counter-marchers hold aloft the blue and white Star of David flag of the close US ally, dancing as a soundsystem blares.

The prestigious private university, which was a hotbed of student protest against the Vietnam War in the 1960s, has once again been thrust into the spotlight over free speech on campus since the October 7 attacks.

Lively debate about the situation in the Middle East has a long history at the institution, where Palestinian-American thinker Edward Said was a lecturer.

In 2020 students voted in favor of divesting from Israel, which was rejected by the university's management, which has an exchange program with a Tel Aviv-based institution.

Since October 7, Pro-Palestinian groups on campus have been accused of fanning the flames of antisemitism, which they deny, countering that the school's administration is pro-Israel, which it rejects.