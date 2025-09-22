Congressional Progressive Caucus endorses bill to block US weapons sales to Israel

Washington DC - The Congressional Progressive Caucus has voted to endorse legislation to restrict the transfer of US weapons to Israel amid its ongoing assault on Gaza .

The CPC – the largest caucus in the House – announced over the weekend that it is backing the Block the Bombs Act (HR 3565) after a vote by members.

The legislation aims to bar the sale of some US weapons – including BLU-109 bunker buster bombs, 2,000-pound bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), 120mm tank rounds, and 155mm artillery shells – to Israel until it ceases its widespread and systematic human rights violations.

Representative Delia Ramirez first introduced the bill in May. It now has 49 co-sponsors.

The CPC vote came after the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry found last week that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The determination followed warnings from a growing number of human rights organizations and experts of mass killings and Israeli-induced famine in the Palestinian territory.

Despite the overwhelming evidence of Israeli crimes, the US has continued to back the apartheid regime and last week vetoed yet another UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.