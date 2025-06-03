Controversial US-backed Gaza aid group taps far-right Christian leader as new head

Washington DC - The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US-backed aid group, on Tuesday named an evangelical Christian leader as its new chairman, after Israel's military killed 27 people near a GHF distribution center in the territory.

The appointment of Reverend Johnnie Moore "underscores GHF's determination to pair operational excellence with experienced, service-oriented leadership," the group's acting executive director, John Acree, said in a statement.

"His insight will be invaluable as we build on our early success."

GHF's first month of operations, in which it began distributing food to starving Gazans through several hubs in the Palestinian territory, has been marred by criticism.

The foundation uses contracted US security, and Israel has worked with it to implement a new aid distribution mechanism in Gaza.

But the Israeli military is accused of shooting into crowds of civilians rushing to pick up aid packages near GHF sites, and the United Nations and major aid groups have refused to cooperate with GHF over concerns it was designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

On Tuesday, a leading US management consulting firm that helped create the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said it has terminated its contract with the organization and placed the partner leading the project on leave.

Boston Consulting Group helped establish the GHF in October 2024, one year after an unprecedented Hamas invasion of Israel.