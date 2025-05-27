US and Israel-backed aid distribution sparks chaotic and "heartbreaking" scenes in Gaza

Gaza - Thousands of Palestinians rushed into a new aid distribution center run by a controversial US-backed group in southern Gaza on Tuesday, AFP journalists reported, leading to chaotic scenes as Israel implemented a new distribution system.

The incident in Rafah came days after the partial easing of a total aid blockade on the territory that Israel imposed on March 2, leading to severe shortages of food and medicine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later acknowledged a "loss of control momentarily" at the centre, but a senior military official said the distribution was nonetheless "a success".

According to the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), normal operations resumed following the incident.

Ayman Abu Zaid, a displaced Gazan, told AFP he was standing in line at the centre when "suddenly a large number of people started pushing and entering randomly".

"It was because of the lack of aid and the delay in distribution, so they tried to get in to take whatever they could," he said.

At one point, "the Israeli forces started shooting, and the sound was very frightening, and people began to scatter, but some still kept trying to take the aid despite the danger", he added.

The Israeli military later said its "troops fired warning shots in the area outside the compound".

"Control over the situation was established, food distribution operations are expected to continue as planned, and the safety of IDF troops was not compromised," it said.

GHF said in a statement that there was a point at which the "volume of people at the SDS (distribution centre) was such that the GHF team fell back to allow a small number of Gazans to take aid safely and dissipate".

"Normal operations have resumed," it added.

AFP footage showed crowds of people streaming out of the area on Tuesday carrying supplies, including in boxes marked "GHF".