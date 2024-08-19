Democratic National Convention to host first-ever panel on Palestinian human rights
Chicago, Illinois - The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is set to feature a panel on Palestinian human rights as many American voters voice outrage over the Biden-Harris administration's continued support for Israel.
"What makes this historic is for the first time in our country's history and the Democratic National Convention is that we will have a panel discussing Palestinian human rights as an official part of the DNC programming," Uncommitted National Movement co-founder Layla Elabed announced in a video on social media.
The panel is scheduled for Monday at 3:00 PM. In addition to Elabed, planned speakers include:
- Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, pediatric intensive care physician and co-founder of @GazaMedicVoices
- Hala Hijazi, Palestinian-American community leader
- Keith Ellison, Minnesota attorney general and first Muslim elected to Congress
- Andy Levin, former representative for Michigan's 9th congressional district
- Jim Zogby, founder and president of the Arab American Institute
The announcement came after Elabed and fellow Uncommitted leader Abbas Alawieh said they spoke briefly with Harris during the vice president's visit to Detroit, Michigan, earlier this month. The two reported that Harris had expressed openness to a formal meeting on ending US weapons transfers to Israel, although a top aide to the Democratic nominee later said she does not support an arms embargo.
"We thank the DNC for working with us on creating this historical panel while we continue focusing on policy change," said Elabed, who is the sister of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.
Democratic National Convention rocked by protests
The announcement of the panel comes as thousands of activists descend on Chicago to protest the convention and call for an end to genocide.
Large-scale public actions commenced on Sunday, including a march and rally in support of reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, and Palestinian liberation.
Protests are expected to continue throughout the week as Harris has failed to outline any major policy difference from incumbent President Joe Biden when it comes to Israel and Palestine.
Israel has killed over 40,000 people in Gaza since October, according to the besieged territory's health ministry. At least 635 Palestinians in the West Bank have died at the hands of Israeli military and settlers in that same period.
Conditions on the ground are dire for the trapped population of Gaza. A brutal Israeli blockade on food, water, fuel, medical supplies, and other basic necessities has left millions vulnerable to disease and starvation, sparking urgent warnings from the UN and humanitarian aid groups.
Meanwhile, the US government continues to send lethal weapons and military equipment to Israel, with a new $20-billion agreement revealed just last week.
Cover photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP