Democratic National Convention to host first-ever panel on Palestinian human rights

Chicago, Illinois - The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is set to feature a panel on Palestinian human rights as many American voters voice outrage over the Biden-Harris administration's continued support for Israel.

Uncommitted National Movement co-founder Layla Elabed will speak on the Democratic National Convention's first-ever panel on Palestinian human rights. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

"What makes this historic is for the first time in our country's history and the Democratic National Convention is that we will have a panel discussing Palestinian human rights as an official part of the DNC programming," Uncommitted National Movement co-founder Layla Elabed announced in a video on social media.

The panel is scheduled for Monday at 3:00 PM. In addition to Elabed, planned speakers include:

Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, pediatric intensive care physician and co-founder of @GazaMedicVoices

Hala Hijazi, Palestinian-American community leader



Keith Ellison, Minnesota attorney general and first Muslim elected to Congress

Andy Levin, former representative for Michigan's 9th congressional district

Jim Zogby, founder and president of the Arab American Institute

The announcement came after Elabed and fellow Uncommitted leader Abbas Alawieh said they spoke briefly with Harris during the vice president's visit to Detroit, Michigan, earlier this month. The two reported that Harris had expressed openness to a formal meeting on ending US weapons transfers to Israel, although a top aide to the Democratic nominee later said she does not support an arms embargo.

"We thank the DNC for working with us on creating this historical panel while we continue focusing on policy change," said Elabed, who is the sister of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.