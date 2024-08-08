Kamala Harris tries to silence Gaza protesters at Detroit rally: "I am speaking now"

Detroit, Michigan - Vice President Kamala Harris is facing criticism for her response to protesters who disrupted a Wednesday campaign rally in Detroit in solidarity with the besieged people of Gaza .

Kamala Harris snapped back at pro-Palestinian protesters at a Michigan rally and accused them of wanting Donald Trump to win. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

"Kamala, Kamala, you can't hide. We won't vote for genocide," pro-Palestine demonstrators chanted at the Detroit airplane hangar where Harris held her second campaign rally since announcing her 2024 running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Harris tried to quell the chants, saying, "I'm here because we believe in democracy. Everyone's voice matters, but I am speaking now. I am speaking now."

"You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking," the Democratic nominee added with a stern demeanor – to raucous cheers from her supporters.

The exchange came amid months of mounting public outrage over the Biden administration's ongoing military and diplomatic support for Israel, including the continued transfer of billions of dollars' worth of deadly weapons. Israel has killed at least 39,677 Palestinians in Gaza since October, according to the territory's health ministry, in addition to over 600 Palestinians in the West Bank.

Two leaders of the Uncommitted National Movement, which emerged during the 2024 presidential primaries as a protest against the Biden administration's backing of Israel, shared that they had briefly spoken to Harris and Walz before the Detroit rally. The vice president reportedly expressed openness to a formal meeting on a potential arms embargo against Israel.

Detroit is home to a considerable number of Arab-American voters, who were crucial in helping to deliver Biden and Harris' 2020 win in the swing state of Michigan. Current policy toward Israel may jeopardize turnout for Democrats in 2024.