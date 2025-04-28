Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2025: Dachshund desperately wants playtime with infant

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom captures an adorable interaction between her dog and her infant!

Viral Video of the Day

The star of Jillian's clip is Daphne the dachshund, who is desperate to play fetch with the newest member of the family.

Unfortunately, the infant is far too young to be throwing Daphne's ball – not that the hilariously confused pooch can udnerstand that!

"That head tilt says unacceptable," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

What started as a simple playtime session turned into a hilarious moment, with Daphne the Dog's over-the-top reaction stealing the show!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jillianmariejohnson89

