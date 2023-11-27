Eleven more hostages released by Hamas, Israel says

Palestinian Territories - Israel said Monday that 11 more hostages released from the Gaza Strip have arrived home.

Tal Almog-Goldstein stands in a bus transporting him to an army base in southern Israel after being released by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

This comes hours after it was announced that a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will be extended by two days, opening the way for further releases.



With just hours to go before the humanitarian pause was to end early Tuesday, Hamas said that an agreement had been reached to prolong it by 48 hours under the existing terms.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli side of the extension, which was nevertheless hailed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as "a glimpse of hope and humanity in the middle of the darkness of war."

Late Monday, Israel's military announced that 11 hostages were "now in Israeli territory."

"Our forces will accompany them until they are reunited with their families," it said in a statement, adding that the military "salutes and embraces the released hostages upon their return home."

Qatar said the 11 Israelis would be freed in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners, most of whom it said are minors.