Israel-Gaza war: Dozens of Hamas hostages and Palestinian prisoners released amid ceasefire

Gaza City, Gaza - Hamas on Friday freed a first batch of hostages seized in the October 7 attack on Israel , under a deal that saw a temporary truce take hold in devastated Gaza.

Hostages released by Hamas arrive at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt amid a truce between Israel and the militant Islamic group. © REUTERS

Thirteen Israeli hostages captured during Palestinian militants' cross-border raids that killed 1,200 people were handed over to their country's security forces and are in good health, an Israeli security source said.



It came after Hamas sources told AFP the hostages had been transferred to the Red Cross to be taken to the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. AFPTV live footage showed Red Cross jeeps entering the crossing with passengers on board, some of them waving.

The first group of women and child hostages are returning to Israel under a deal that followed weeks of talks involving Israel, Palestinian militant groups, Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Qatar confirmed Hamas had on Friday released a total of 24 hostages and that Israel had freed 39 women and children from its prisons.



"Those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom are dual citizens, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen," its foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

A White House official said "we do not expect Americans to be among the first group released today but remain hopeful that there will be Americans among the 50 released".