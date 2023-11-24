Israel-Gaza war: Dozens of Hamas hostages and Palestinian prisoners released amid ceasefire
Gaza City, Gaza - Hamas on Friday freed a first batch of hostages seized in the October 7 attack on Israel, under a deal that saw a temporary truce take hold in devastated Gaza.
Thirteen Israeli hostages captured during Palestinian militants' cross-border raids that killed 1,200 people were handed over to their country's security forces and are in good health, an Israeli security source said.
It came after Hamas sources told AFP the hostages had been transferred to the Red Cross to be taken to the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. AFPTV live footage showed Red Cross jeeps entering the crossing with passengers on board, some of them waving.
The first group of women and child hostages are returning to Israel under a deal that followed weeks of talks involving Israel, Palestinian militant groups, Qatar, Egypt, and the US.
Qatar confirmed Hamas had on Friday released a total of 24 hostages and that Israel had freed 39 women and children from its prisons.
"Those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom are dual citizens, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen," its foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.
A White House official said "we do not expect Americans to be among the first group released today but remain hopeful that there will be Americans among the 50 released".
Israeli forces open fire on Gazans attempting to return home
During a four-day truce, at least 50 hostages are expected to be freed, leaving an estimated 190 in the hands of Palestinian militants.
In exchange, 150 Palestinians prisoners are expected to be released.
The pause in fighting triggered a mass movement of thousands of Gazans who had sought refuge in schools and hospitals from relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed over 15,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children.
That led to Israeli troops reportedly opening fire on a group of people trying to reach their homes in the northern part of the strip, killing at least two and injuring others.
Crowds in the West Bank awaiting the release of Palestinian prisoners have also been tear-gassed.
Cover photo: REUTERS