Gaza hospital chief reports being tortured in Israeli prison for months

Gaza City, Gaza - The head of Gaza's biggest hospital said on Monday after being freed from more than seven months of detention in Israel that he had been tortured.

Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya (2nd from r.), who was released after months of Israeli detention, reported being tortured in prison. © REUTERS

Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya was among more than 50 Palestinians released and returned to Gaza for treatment, according to an Israeli minister and a medical source in the besieged territory.



Salmiya said he was put through "severe torture" during his detention, which left him with a broken thumb.

"Prisoners are subjected to all kinds of torture," he told a press conference. "Several inmates died in interrogation centers and were deprived of food and medicine."

"For two months, no prisoner ate more than a loaf of bread a day," said Salmiya. "Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation."

The medical chief said no charge had ever been made against him.

His testimony chimes with sustained reporting on widespread torture of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons since the start of the war on Gaza.