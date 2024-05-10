Palestinian prisoners subjected to horrific torture in secret Israeli detention center, report reveals
Sde Teiman, Israel - Palestinian prisoners sent to an Israeli military base converted into a shadowy detention center have been routinely tortured and abused by their captors, a new report based on whistleblower testimony reveals.
Sources who worked at the Sde Teiman base in Israel's vast and sparsely populated Negev Desert told CNN that Palestinians detained in Gaza and held at the facility have been beaten, humiliated, and subjected to various inhumane treatments that in some cases led to death.
Accounts from both whistleblowers and former prisoners described unsanitary conditions and lack of adequate medical care, with wounds being left to fester and immobilized patients being operated on by unqualified interns. They are also corroborated by previous reports and footage posted online by Israeli soldiers on the ground in Gaza, where some 35,000 people have been killed since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
Palestinians are reportedly blindfolded and stripped to their underwear, forbidden from speaking to each other, and punished with severe beatings, all while being deprived of sleep and being occasionally set upon by dogs.
Some have had limbs amputated due to injuries caused by tight handcuffing and being forced into agonizing stress positions for hours.
"It is better for them to die"
Held for up to 45 days without any charges under a new Israeli law, some cleared of any links to Hamas have been forced to act as intermediaries between guards and prisoners.
Dr. Mohammed al-Ran, head surgeon at Gaza’s Indonesian hospital, told CNN that his "reward" for fulfilling this role was "being able to see how people were being tortured."
"When they removed my blindfold, I could see the extent of the humiliation and abasement … I could see the extent to which they saw us not as human beings but as animals."
Before being released, Al-Ran also said a fellow prisoner asked him to pass on a message to his family in Gaza: "It is better for them to die than to be captured and held here."
Israeli officials, who have not allowed media access to Sde Teiman, responded with blanket denials to all allegations in CNN's report.
Cover photo: SAID KHATIB / AFP