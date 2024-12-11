Gaza protestors disrupt Blinken's testimony: "Secretary of genocide"
Washington DC - Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday in condemnation of his support for Israel's genocide in Gaza.
The protestors, who had painted their hands red, spoke out multiple times during the testimony before they were escorted out, per CODEPINK.
"Like you, I'm a parent. I have young kids, too," Daphne Lambert Kiplinger said of Blinken, who was on Capitol Hill to testify on the deadly US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
"As a father, how can you justify sending bombs to destroy homes and tents, killing thousands of innocent children, babies, and their families?"
CODEPINK DC organizer Adnaan Stumo slammed the politician as a "butcher" and warned, "The blood of his victims will never surround him."
"Once the dust settles in Gaza and the world finds out the true extent of his crimes, the People will give him no rest," he added.
With diplomatic and military support from the US, Israel has slaughtered at least 44,805 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, though experts believe this to be a gross underestimate.
The activists have condemned Blinken, in particular, for falsely denying that Israel had deliberately blocked aid from entering Gaza, despite reports from the US Agency for International Development – among others – proving that aid was indeed restricted.
