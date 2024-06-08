Gaza solidarity protesters slam Biden in "red line" rally at White House

Washington DC - Thousands of Gaza solidarity protesters held a "red line" rally near the White House on Saturday, voicing anger at President Joe Biden 's support for Israel's bloody assault on the occupied Palestinian territory.

Demonstrators rally in front of the White House demanding the Biden administration act to end Israel's brutal assault on the people of Gaza. © REUTERS

Chanting "From DC to Palestine, we are the red line," the demonstrators held a long banner marked with the names of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, as the siege enters its ninth month.



Biden has faced criticism for continuing to fund Israel's military in spite of its massacres of the Palestinian people.

The White House said in May that a deadly Israeli strike on Rafah did not cross a "red line" that Biden had seemingly set two months earlier when asked about a potential invasion of the southern Gazan city.

"I no longer believe any of the words that Joe Biden says," said protester 25-year-old Zaid Mahdawi from Virginia, whose parents are Palestinian.

"This 'red line' in his rhetoric is rubbish... it shows his hypocrisy and his cowardice," Mahdawi told AFP.