George Washington University student speaks out for Palestine in powerful graduation speech

Washington DC - A student used her platform during a George Washington University (GW) graduation ceremony to speak out against Israel's US-backed atrocities in Palestine .

A student raises a sign calling on George Washington University to divest from Israel during a pro-Palestine demonstration. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"For over a year, we have watched a genocide be committed against Palestinians," student Cecilia Culver said to cheers during GW's Columbian College of Arts and Sciences graduation ceremony on Saturday.

"I cannot celebrate my own graduation without a heavy heart, knowing how many students in Palestine have been forced to stop their studies, expelled from their homes, and killed for simply remaining in the country of their ancestors."

Culver went on to call out the GW administration for failing to divest from Israel, as well as for attempting to suppress Palestine solidarity activism on campus.

"I am ashamed to know my tuition is being used to fund this genocide," Culver said. "Despite repeated calls from students and faculty to disclose all endowments and investments by the university and divest from the apartheid state of Israel, the administration has refused to negotiate in good faith. Instead, they have oppressed anyone with the courage to point out the blood on their hands."

"I call upon the class of 2025 to withhold donations and continue advocating for disclosure and divestment. None of us are free until Palestine is free," she added.