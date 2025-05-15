Rashida Tlaib reintroduces resolution to commemorate 77th anniversary of the Nakba

Washington DC - Representative Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday reintroduced a resolution in the House recognizing the Nakba amid mounting US-enabled Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Representative Rashida Tlaib speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on the reintroduction of a resolution commemorating the Nakba. © Screenshot/X/@RepRashida

Tlaib – only Palestinian-American member of Congress – reintroduced the resolution to coincide with the 77th anniversary of the Nakba on May 15.

Nakba – which means "catastrophe" in Arabic – refers to the violent displacement, dispossession, and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians that occurred in 1947-1949 during the creation of the state of Israel.

Its legacy continues today in Israel's mass slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza and illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank.

In response to this urgent human rights crisis, Tlaib's resolution – H.Res 409 – calls on the US government to do the following:

Commemorate the Nakba through official recognition and remembrance

Encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Nakba

Reject efforts to deny the Nakba or the existence of Palestinians as a people

Reinstate support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees



Support the implementation of Palestinian refugees' rights in accordance with international law

Denounce and end complicity in the ongoing Nakba by prohibiting US weapons from being used to destroy Palestinian homes and forcibly remove Palestinians from their land, as well as stopping US diplomatic support for such actions



"The Nakba never ended. Today we are witnessing the Israeli apartheid regime carry out genocide in Gaza. It is a campaign to erase Palestinians from existence," Tlaib said in a statement.