Head of US-backed Gaza aid group resigns, saying mandate "not possible" to fulfill

Geneva, Switzerland - The head of a US-backed aid group for Gaza announced his resignation, saying it was impossible to do his job in line with principles of neutrality and independence, as the organization vowed to start delivering assistance on Monday.

A child cries as Palestinians gather to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in the Nuseirat camp for refugees in the central Gaza Strip on May 24, 2025. © Eyad BABA / AFP The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), based in Geneva since February, has promised to distribute some 300 million meals in its first 90 days of operation. But the United Nations and international aid agencies have said they will not cooperate with the group, amid accusations it is working with Israel while lacking any Palestinian involvement.

In a statement by the GHF, executive director Jake Wood said he felt compelled to leave after determining the organization could not fulfill its mission in a way that adhered to humanitarian principles. Israel has faced global condemnation over the conditions in Gaza since it launched its unrelenting, all-out assault on the territory in October 2023, as experts have determined a genocide is taking place against the Palestinian people. A more than two-month total blockade on Gaza has only begun to ease in recent days, though the situation remains dire, with agencies warning of acute and growing starvation risks.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it will proceed with aid deliveries

Palestinians transport their belongings as they flee the northern Gaza Strip toward the south along the coastal al-Rashid road on May 25, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP "Two months ago, I was approached about leading GHF's efforts because of my experience in humanitarian operations," Wood said. "Like many others around the world, I was horrified and heartbroken at the hunger crisis in Gaza and, as a humanitarian leader, I was compelled to do whatever I could to help alleviate the suffering." But, he said, it had become "clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon." The GHF said it was disappointed to learn of Wood's resignation, but added that it would not be deterred. "Our trucks are loaded and ready to go. Beginning Monday, May 26, GHF will begin direct aid delivery in Gaza, reaching over one million Palestinians by the end of the week. We plan to scale rapidly to serve the full population in the weeks ahead," it said in a statement. There was no immediate confirmation that GHF would be able to launch its aid effort Monday, however, or of how the aid would be distributed in the territory.