Israel's Gaza blockade has become "tool of extermination," Human Rights Watch warns

Gaza - Human Rights Watch said on Thursday that Israel's total blockade of the Gaza Strip , in place since March 2, has become "a tool of extermination."

Palestinian children wait for their food rations outside a distribution center in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 15, 2025. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

"Israel's blockade has transcended military tactics to become a tool of extermination," HRW interim executive director Federico Borello said in a statement.

Israel blocked all aid from entering Gaza on March 2, before resuming its full-blown military assault on March 18 after talks to prolong a six-week ceasefire collapsed.

Israel denies that a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

In its statement, HRW said that "the Israeli government's plan to demolish what remains of Gaza's civilian infrastructure and concentrate the Palestinian population into a tiny area would amount to an abhorrent escalation of its ongoing crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and acts of genocide."

For weeks, humanitarian organizations and the United Nations have warned that supplies of everything from food and clean water to fuel and medicine are reaching new lows.

Borello also criticized "plans to squeeze Gaza's 2 million people into an even tinier area while making the rest of the land uninhabitable."