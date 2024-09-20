Horrific footage shows Israeli soldier kicking body off roof in West Bank

Qabatiya - Footage of an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank showed a soldier pushing an apparently dead man off a rooftop, in what the army described Friday as a "serious incident".

AFPTV footage of the operation in the town of Qabatiya, near Jenin, on Thursday showed an Israeli soldier using his foot to roll the body towards the edge of the roof and then pushing him over, while at least two other soldiers looked on.



Qabatiya is in the northern West Bank, where the military has been carrying out large-scale raids since late August that the Palestinian health ministry says have left dozens dead.

Israel's military said in a statement on Friday that four militants were killed "in an exchange of fire" in Qabatiya, while three were killed in an air strike on a vehicle.

Asked about the footage showing a soldier pushing a body off a rooftop, the military said the action conflicted with its values.

"This is a serious incident that does not coincide with [Israel Defense Forces] values and the expectations from IDF soldiers. The incident is under review," it said.

The White House on Friday described the footage as "deeply disturbing" and said it had demanded an explanation from Israel.