UN reveals "staggering" economic devastation across Gaza and West Bank

Gaza - Israel has decimated Gaza 's economy, shrinking it to less than one-sixth of its 2022 level, amid an "alarming decline" in the West Bank, the UN said Thursday.

Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on a makeshift displacement camp in Mawasi Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

More than 11 months into Israel's siege of the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said economic devastation has taken place at a "staggering scale."

Israel has killed at least 41,020 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry, although the actual number of casualties is feared to be far higher. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

In addition to the devastating human toll, the UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD) pointed in a new report to the dramatic impact of Israeli violence on the economies in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

By early 2024, it said, up to 96% of Gaza's agricultural assets, including farms, orchards, irrigation systems, machinery, and storage facilities, had been "decimated."

This, it pointed out, had crippled food production capacity and worsened the already towering levels of food insecurity in the besieged Palestinian territory.

A full 82% of businesses in Gaza had also been damaged or destroyed.