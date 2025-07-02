Badar Khan Suri: Appeals court denies Trump administration's bid to re-detain Georgetown scholar

Richmond, Virginia - A federal appeals court has denied the Trump administration's request for a stay of the order that enabled Georgetown University scholar Dr. Badar Khan Suri's release on bail.

Dr. Badar Khan Suri is pictured wearing a keffiyeh upon his release from the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/maphaz_yousef

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision prevents the Trump administration from taking Khan Suri back into US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

The peace and conflict studies postdoctoral researcher was arrested on March 17 as part of the administration's crackdown on support for Palestinian human rights at universities across the country. Officials later told him his visa had been revoked at the behest of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's office.

A federal judge in May ordered Khan Suri's release on bail from the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, allowing him to reunite with his family – including his three young children – after weeks of separation.

"I am grateful for my freedom and for the time I have to spend with my family. I have faith that the American judiciary will protect my constitutional rights," Khan Suri said in a press release.

Khan Suri is an Indian citizen married to a Palestinian American. The case challenging the constitutionality of his arrest is proceeding in Virginia, where he resides with his family.

"The Fourth Circuit has prevented the government from re-detaining Dr. Khan Suri, recognizing what is at stake here: Dr. Khan Suri’s right to stand in solidarity with Palestinians, his continued freedom from punitive and retaliatory incarceration, and his freedom to be with his family and community," said Astha Sharma Pokharel, staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights.