Houthi missile hits US-owned ship off Yemen as rebels respond to strikes

Sana'a, Yemen - Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a US-owned cargo vessel with a missile on Monday, the US military said, heightening fears for more escalation in the region amid Israel's war on Gaza.

Houthis hit the US-owned Gibraltar Eagle cargo vessel in a missile attack on Monday. © AFP

After the Western strikes against rebel targets last Friday, the Houthis said they would not be deterred and declared that US and British interests were "legitimate targets."



The Marshall Islands-flagged Gibraltar Eagle suffered a fire on board but no casualties and remained seaworthy, the US Central Command said, after the latest attack in recent days.

"Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle," it posted on X.

"The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey," added CENTCOM, which directs US military operations in the region.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree later said the rebels "carried out a military operation targeting an American ship" in the Gulf of Aden using "a certain number of appropriate naval missiles".

A Houthi military and a Yemeni government source had told AFP that the insurgents fired three missiles on Monday. An anti-ship ballistic missile launched earlier towards shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea failed in flight and crashed on land, CENTCOM said.