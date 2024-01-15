Gaza officials say deaths top 24,000 as Israeli bombardment rages on

Gaza - Health officials in Gaza reported on Monday more than 24,000 deaths as Israel's military campaign passed the grim 100-day milestone, sending shockwaves across the region.

Smoke billowing over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on January 15, 2024. © AFP

Deadly violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and along Israel's border with Lebanon as well as fighting between US forces and Yemenis in the Red Sea have raised fears of an escalation beyond the Gaza Strip.



Israel's ongoing assault has created a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.4 million people in the besieged strip, the United Nations and aid groups warn, and reduced much of the territory to rubble.

The health ministry in Gaza reported more than 60 "martyrs" and dozens more wounded overnight, in what the group's media office described as "intense" Israeli bombardment across Gaza.

The Hamas government media office said two hospitals, a girls' school, and "dozens" of homes were hit overnight.

Hospitals in Gaza have been hit repeatedly, and the World Health Organization (WHO) says most of them are no longer functioning.

The Israeli military accuses Hamas militants of operating out of civilian facilities or from tunnels under them, a charge the group denies. A Washington Post investigation determined there was not sufficient evidence to support these claims used to justify the Israeli bombardment of al-Shifa hospital.

The latest strikes hit the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, as well as areas around Gaza City, the Hamas media office said.

The UN says more than three months of fighting have displaced roughly 85% of the territory's population, crowded into shelters and struggling to get food, water, fuel, and medical care.

"There's no food, no water, no heating. We are dying from the cold," said Mohammad Kahil, displaced from northern Gaza to Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt.