Human rights advocates denounce "systemic abuse" in Israeli prisons

Geneva, Switzerland - In the shadow of the Gaza assault, record numbers of Palestinian detainees are filling Israeli prisons, where they face "systemic abuse" and torture, rights advocates warn, calling for international action.

Executive director of the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel Tal Steiner traveled to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, to denounce "systemic abuse" and torture Palestinians face in Israeli detention. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP Members of several Israeli NGOs traveled to Geneva this week to raise concerns before the United Nations about a major "crisis" inside the country's prisons.

"We are extremely, extremely concerned," said Tal Steiner, the executive director of the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI). "What we're looking at is a crisis," she told AFP. She said nine people had allegedly died behind bars since October 7, according to Israeli sources. And "there are almost 10,000 Palestinians in Israeli custody right now, ... a 200% increase from any normal year." While the UN and others have long raised concerns about conditions for Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, Steiner said the situation had worsened dramatically since Israel launched its latest five-month-long assault on Gaza. Israel's offensive inside Gaza has since killed more than 31,000 people, mainly women and children, according to the health ministry in the occupied territory. Millions more forcibly displaced Palestinians face the looming threat of famine.

Israel accused of "widespread and systemic" violations

Executive director of the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel Tal Steiner (r.) speaks next to ADALAH advocacy associate Miriam Azem in Geneva, Switzerland. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP "During the military onslaught on Gaza, there's been a crisis within Israeli detention facilities and prisons that has been really left ignored," said Miriam Azem of Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, which is dedicated to protecting the rights of Israel's Palestinian citizens. Azem's organization had managed to document "19 clear cases" of torture within the Israeli prison system just since October 7, including sexual violence, she told AFP. "We're seeing really widespread and systemic use of many, many tools in order to inflict torture and ill-treatment on Palestinians." This crisis, she said, "requires the immediate intervention of the international community." Steiner agreed, warning that this was "an ongoing crisis." "People are (suffering) in detention right now... An urgent intervention is very much needed." The Israeli Prison Service told AFP: "All prisoners are detained according to the law." The service was "not aware of the claims" against it, the spokesperson said, but stressed that any complaints filed by detainees "will be fully examined and addressed by official authorities." The NGOs also voiced alarm at reported conditions inside the military camps holding those detained inside Gaza. At least 27 Palestinians have reportedly died in such camps since October, Steiner said, adding that this was "unprecedented and extremely severe." There was no access to the camps, nor had her organization, or foreign journalists, been permitted to enter Gaza to speak with those released, she said. But reports relying on testimony from former camp inmates suggest that detainees are often held "in open-air cages," where "they are handcuffed and blindfolded 24 hours a day." Prisoners reportedly had to sleep on the floor of the cages in the cold. They were beaten and deprived of medical care, she added.

Israel has no "excuse to torture" Palestinians

While there are no official numbers, NGOs estimate that around 1,000 people are currently detained in the camps. Another 600 people from Gaza arrested on Israeli soil on October 7 are being held in the Israeli prison system. Steiner pointed out that all those detained in Gaza, including children and reportedly even an 82-year-old woman, were being held under Israel's unlawful combatants law. That law denies protections typically granted to detainees and prisoners of war. "The law in its current form is unconstitutional," she said. Steiner and Azem, both Israeli nationals, said defending Palestinians' rights in Israel had become increasingly difficult since October 7, and that they had faced threats and verbal abuse. "It's not an easy place to be," Steiner said. The trauma caused by Hamas' attack and the frantic concern over the fate of the hostages is understandable, she said, but "that does not give you an excuse to torture." "This is not just the question of us versus them. This is us versus us," Steiner said.