Israel accused of killing five Palestinians in latest West Bank raid

Jenin, West Bank - An Israeli military raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Friday left five people dead, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said.

An Israeli military vehicle is parked in front of a building on fire during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. © Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

At least 12 Palestinians have now been killed in Israeli operations this week in the West Bank, where tensions have intensified since the start of the Gaza siege.



Troops surrounded a building "where terrorists have barricaded themselves" and a gun battle started, an Israeli military statement said of the latest clash in the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

The Wafa official Palestinian news agency said military vehicles surrounded a house in a Jenin refugee camp and loud speaker demands were made for an occupant to surrender. Shoulder-fired missiles were then used and a drone attacked the house.

"During the exchanges of fire, an IDF (Israeli military) aircraft struck several armed terrorists in the area," the Israeli statement claimed.

The West Bank has suffered from mounting Israeli violence since the start of the Gaza assault on October 7.