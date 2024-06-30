Israel accused of killing Palestinian in strike on West Bank refugee camp

Tulkarm, West Bank - The Palestinian health ministry said an Israeli strike Sunday killed a man in the occupied West Bank, the latest reported raid in months of soaring violence.

People search the rubble of a building hit by bombardment at the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees, east of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not immediately comment on the attack, which official Palestinian news agency Wafa said was carried out with a drone.



The Ramallah-based health ministry said a Palestinian man was killed and five other people were wounded "following a strike by the (Israeli) occupation" in the northern West Bank's Nur Shams refugee camp.

Wafa identified the slain man as Saeed Izzat Jaber (24).

The agency said the Israeli military had fired three projectiles from a drone at a house in the camp near the town of Tulkarm.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews were treating two people wounded from "shrapnel following a strike on a house in the Nur Shams camp."

"Our teams have not been able to enter the house until now due to fire," it added.