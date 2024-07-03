Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of killing four people in strike on West Bank refugee camp

Tulkarm, West Bank - An Israeli air strike killed four people in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority said Wednesday, with the Israeli military claiming they were a "terrorist cell."

People inspect a building that was heavily damaged during an Israeli army raid on the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees, east of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

The strike took place in the Nur Shams refugee camp, which has seen a surge in violence in recent weeks as Israeli military raids and attacks by Israeli settlers have escalated to levels not seen in decades against the backdrop of the Gaza assault.



The Palestinian Authority's health ministry said four people had been "killed as a result of the occupation's bombing of Nur Shams camp" near the northern West Bank town of Tulkarm.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Telegram that one of its aircraft had "struck a terrorist cell in the area of Nur Shams while they planted an explosive device."

According to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, the dead were men, aged 20 to 25, killed in a strike by an Israeli drone near the center of the camp.

Violence in the West Bank, already elevated before October 7, has spiked since then.

On Monday, Israel killed a woman and child in a raid in the Nur Shams camp, according to Palestinian officials, and four others were wounded.

In April, a two-day Israeli raid left 14 people dead in Nur Shams, the Palestinian Red Crescent said at the time.

At least 556 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank since the Gaza siege began, according to a health ministry tally.