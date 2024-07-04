Israel approves biggest West Bank land seizure in decades amid rise in settler attacks

West Bank - Israel has approved its biggest land seizure in the occupied West Bank in more than three decades, a move criticized on Wednesday as the latest settler-colonial attack on Palestinian human rights.

An Isreali soldier watches from a tower as Palestinian demonstrators wave the national flag in the city of Tubas during a gathering to denounce Israeli settlement expansion in the Jordan Valley. © Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

The 4.9-square-mile of land in the Jordan Valley was officially declared "state property" in June, according to an official declaration obtained by AFP after being revealed by the Peace Now group.



"The size of the area designated for declaration is the largest since the (1993) Oslo Accords, and the year 2024 marks a peak in the extent of declarations of state land," Peace Now said.

The Israeli government has seized a total of 9.15 square miles in the WestBank since the start of the year, it said.

When land is declared "state property," Palestinians lose private ownership rights and are barred from using it, Peace Now said.

Israel captured and occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Since then, it has constructed dozens of settlements across the West Bank, home to more than 490,000 Israelis, which are deemed illegal under international law.

About three million Palestinians reside in the West Bank.