Israel bombs south and north of Gaza amid mass Palestinian exodus from Rafah

Rafah, Gaza - More than 800,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee the city of Rafah as Israel's unrelenting assault on Gaza continued to cause death and destruction.

Israel continued to bomb Rafah as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled Gaza's southern city. © AFP

Philippe Lazzarini of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said that since Israel's Rafah operation began, there had been a massive movement of people.

"800,000 people are on the road having been forced to flee since the Israeli forces started the military operation in the area on 6 May", the UNRWA chief said on X.

He said people were fleeing to areas without water supplies or adequate sanitation.

It came as political divisions in Israel's war cabinet burst into the open on Saturday night, with minister Benny Gantz saying he would quit unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip.

Gantz called for six goals to be met, including establishing a multinational civilian administration for Gaza.

Netanyahu hit back, calling the threat "washed-up words" that would mean "defeat for Israel".