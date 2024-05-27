Media watchdog files ICC case over Israel's journalist killings in Gaza

The Hague, Netherlands - Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Monday it had filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Palestinian journalists killed or injured in Gaza .

Palestinian journalists film from atop a damaged building facing the ravaged building of Al-Salam hospital in Khan Younis. © AF

RSF said it was asking the ICC's prosecutor to investigate alleged war crimes committed by the Israeli army against at least nine Palestinian reporters since December 15.



The ICC said in January it was probing potential crimes against journalists since Israel began its assault on Gaza, which has cost the lives of more than 100 reporters.

RSF said it had "reasonable grounds for thinking that some of these journalists were deliberately killed and that the others were the victims of deliberate IDF (Israel Defense Force) attacks against civilians."

This specific complaint – the third the RSF has made – concerns eight Palestinian journalists killed between December 20 and May 20, and one other who sustained injuries.

"All concerned journalists were killed (or injured) in the course of their work," RSF said in a statement.

Antoine Bernard, RSF advocacy and assistance director, said: "Those who kill journalists are attacking the public's right to information, which is even more essential in times of conflict."

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan last week asked the court to issue arrest warrants for top Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for alleged war crimes and crimes and humanity.