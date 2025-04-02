Israel defense minister threatens to seize "large areas" of Gaza amid expansion of assault

Gaza - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday a major expansion of military attacks on the Gaza Strip , saying the army would seize "large areas" of the Palestinian territory.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has threatened to seize "large areas" of the Gaza Strip, now under intensified assault. © Collage: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP & EYAD BABA / AFP

The defense chief said in a statement that Israel would expand its presence in Gaza to "destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure."

The expanded operation would "seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones," he said, without saying how much territory Israel would take.

The announcement comes after he warned last week the military would soon "operate with full force" in additional parts of Gaza.

Katz previously threatened to annex parts of the Gaza Strip – a violation of international law. Those threats were repeated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who told the Knesset Israel was prepared to begin the "seizure of territories" in Palestine.

Israel restarted intense bombing of Gaza on March 18 and then launched a new ground invasion, ending a nearly two-month ceasefire.