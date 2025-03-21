Israeli defense minister threatens to create "permanent occupation" area in Gaza

Gaza - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Friday to annex parts of the Gaza Strip unless Hamas militants release the remaining Israeli hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

A Palestinian man carries his belongings as he flees with others in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 21, 2025. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

"I ordered (the army) to seize more territory in Gaza... The more Hamas refuses to free the hostages, the more territory it will lose, which will be annexed by Israel," he said in a statement.

Katz also threatened "to expand buffer zones around Gaza to protect Israeli civilian population areas and soldiers by implementing a permanent Israeli occupation of the area."

Israel's renewed air and ground offensive in Gaza shattered the January 19 ceasefire agreement and drew widespread condemnation.

Israel resumed intensive bombing of Gaza on Tuesday, citing deadlock in indirect negotiations on next steps in the truce after its first stage expired early this month.

Gaza's civil defense agency said Thursday that 504 people had been killed since the bombardment resumed, more than 190 of them minors.

The death toll is among the highest since the assault began more than 17 months ago, with Israel this week issuing renewed genocidal threats against Gaza's entire population.