Israeli defense minister threatens to create "permanent occupation" area in Gaza
Gaza - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Friday to annex parts of the Gaza Strip unless Hamas militants release the remaining Israeli hostages held in the Palestinian territory.
"I ordered (the army) to seize more territory in Gaza... The more Hamas refuses to free the hostages, the more territory it will lose, which will be annexed by Israel," he said in a statement.
Katz also threatened "to expand buffer zones around Gaza to protect Israeli civilian population areas and soldiers by implementing a permanent Israeli occupation of the area."
Israel's renewed air and ground offensive in Gaza shattered the January 19 ceasefire agreement and drew widespread condemnation.
Israel resumed intensive bombing of Gaza on Tuesday, citing deadlock in indirect negotiations on next steps in the truce after its first stage expired early this month.
Gaza's civil defense agency said Thursday that 504 people had been killed since the bombardment resumed, more than 190 of them minors.
The death toll is among the highest since the assault began more than 17 months ago, with Israel this week issuing renewed genocidal threats against Gaza's entire population.
Israeli defense minister vows to step up Gaza assault
Katz vowed to step up Israel's assault, using civilian as well as military "pressure points."
"We will intensify the fight with aerial, naval and ground shelling as well as by expanding the ground operation until hostages are freed and Hamas is defeated, using all military and civilian pressure points," he said.
Katz said these included implementing President Donald Trump's proposal for the US to redevelop Gaza as a Mediterranean resort after the forced displacement of its Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants to other Arab countries.
On Thursday, the Israeli military said troops had begun "conducting ground activity" in the Shabura area of Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city near the Egyptian border.
It said it had also closed off the territory's main north-south route as it expanded the ground operations which resumed on Wednesday.
Cover photo: Bashar TALEB / AFP