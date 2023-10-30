Israel-Gaza war: Israeli tanks enter Gaza City fringes as army ramps up assault

Gaza - Israeli tanks advanced into the fringes of Gaza City on Monday, witnesses said, as it ramped up its assault claiming it had killed dozens of militants in hundreds of strikes.

Smoke rises over Gaza as Israeli airstrikes continue on October 30, 2023. © REUTERS

"We have hit more than 600 targets in the past 24 hours," a military spokesperson told AFP, up from 450 the previous day.



Tanks entered the Zaytun district on the southern fringes of Gaza City, cutting a key road from the north to the south of the war-torn Palestinian territory, witnesses told AFP on Monday.

"They have cut the Salahedin Road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it," said one resident who did not give his name.

Israel has on several occasions warned the 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to head south to avoid its military strikes as it pushes ahead with a mission to "destroy" the territory's Hamas rulers.

Although huge numbers have left in recent weeks, tens of thousands more are believed to be still in the zone.