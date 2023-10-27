Israel-Gaza war: UN agency warns "soon many more will die" from Gaza siege

Gaza - The United Nations warned Friday that "many more will die" as a result of Israel's ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip , which has also caused sewage to flow on the streets of the Palestinian territory.

Emergency personnel work at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 27, 2023. © REUTERS

Israel laid a total siege on Gaza following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, cutting off food, fuel, water, and power supplies to the territory.



"As we speak people in Gaza are dying, they are not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip," said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"Basic services are crumbling, medicine is running out, food and water are running out, the streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage."

Lazzarini called for more aid to be immediately allowed into Gaza during a press conference in Jerusalem.

"The current system in place is geared to fail. What is needed is meaningful and uninterrupted aid flow. And to succeed, we need a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure this aid reaches those in need," Lazzarini said.

Limited convoys of aid have entered through Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt, but the UNRWA chief noted that they have not included fuel, which is vital to keep critical services running.